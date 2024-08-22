Desi Corn: A Heritage in Peril?

On Monday, after a long weekend, as I made my way back from Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park, the onset of the plains was greeted by a local lady’s tiny roadside cart selling ‘bhutte’. Among a handful of items that have no room for enmity, roasted corn is almost certainly one. Considering that the weather gods were in a good mood too as it drizzled throughout the drive, the arrival of the corn cart was most opportune.

We picked up four roasted ‘bhutta’, on which our amiable seller smeared Himalayan flavoured salt, ‘pisyun loon’. The latter involves salt flavoured with coriander, garlic and other enhancers of choice — and then pounded together to make a robust seasoning. It was also a pleasant surprise to see desi bhutta, instead of the American corn that has flooded the Indian markets and is available all year round. In turn, this changed the way we consumed corn through the ’90s and ’00s—and has recreated the ethos of this market today.

My first tryst with American corn was in Mumbai’s tourist spots such as Bandra Bandstand, Marine Drive and Juhu Beach — sold for a princely `20 a piece in the early years of this millennium. The kernels were stunning yellow in colour, and much sweeter than what I had ever tasted. It was the perfect corn that one would see on various animated shows.

Over the years, this immigrant variety of corn has replaced ‘desi makai’, which was cultivated and marketed in India’s monsoons. Today, sellers rue this change — as Bhagwati Rani, who runs a vegetable stall in Noida’s weekly markets, states, “Aaj koi poochhte bhi nahi hai desi bhutte ke liye. (No customer today asks for the local varieties of corn.)”