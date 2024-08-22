‘Thief’ on run, car chase, mistaken identity

NEW DELHI: The fear of crime on Delhi roads is so overwhelming at times that an innocent—completely unrelated to an incident—falls victim. Here’s a case reported a week back:
Place: Alipur area of north Delhi. Two men, whose phone was taken away by a thief from their car, catch a wrong person and try to bundle an innocent 22-year-old man into their car. He is dragged for nearly 50 metres before being handed over to the police. A couple driving right behind them, unaware of what is going on, takes a video clip that shows the youth falling on the road.
DCP (outer-north) RK Singh told TNIE that a PCR call was received at the Alipur police station on August 14 about a man managing to jump off a running car near Bakoli crossing, GT Road, Alipur. The police men rush to the spot and meet the man, named Roushan. The man is too shocked and nervous that he is unable to give a statement. The matter is kept pending.
Some days later, when Roushan visited the police station and recorded his statement in which he stated that he was a student and had come to meet his father in Alipur on the day of the incident.
“Around 6pm when he was waiting for a bus at a stop near Bakoli crossing, one black car rushed in with two boys who forced him inside the vehicle,” the DCP said. Roushan jumped out some distance away. The whole struggle was recorded by two passersby.
Based on his statement, the police registered a case. With the help of the video clip, the police traced the vehicle and contacted its owner. The said the car was being driven by his brother Gurmeet.
When asked by cops, Gurmeet revealed that on that day, while he was talking with a friend, he saw a person stealing his mobile phone placed on his car’s dashboard.
Gurmeet went on to give him a chase. Around 50 metres away, he saw a man, whom he thought was the thief and immediately caught him. The police got it all, though the real thief remains untraceable.
