Yamuna Sports Complex officer sacked by L-G

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena has ordered the removal of DDA’s Yamuna Sports Complex’s secretary over the alleged “appalling state of affairs” in the maintenance of the stadium, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

Saxena recently visited the sports complex in east Delhi, and asked for a complete makeover of this iconic site within the next two months, they said. “Dismayed at the appalling state of affairs as far as maintenance was concerned, Saxena has directed that the officials in charge of the sports complex be immediately removed,” the officials said, adding that Saxena underlined the “apathy and neglect” towards maintenance of the stadium, which once hosted events in the Commonwealth Games 2010.

The L-G directed to not only restore the complex to its earlier glory but also ensure that it develops into a top-of-the-class sporting arena for sportspersons and also a self-sustaining recreational destination for the people of east Delhi.

Saxena asked for an unused building at the gate of the complex to be immediately developed and repurposed as a clubhouse with restaurant and recreation facilities.