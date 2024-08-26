Beyond the spotlight

A Nation’s Visual Identity

The exhibition was structured into 20 sections, each seamlessly blending into the next and creating interconnections across different eras of cinematic history. It begins with archival photographic stills from the early cinema of Dadasaheb Phalke and the legacy of Parsi theatre, with a special focus on Light of Asia, a 1925 silent film.

The sensual portrayal of women, adorned in rich ornamentation, leaves a lasting impression. For the younger generation, these stills are particularly striking, revealing a meticulous grace and a fearless portrayal of the female body — qualities often thought of as modern phenomena. While the colonial gaze inherent in early cinema is evident, the exhibition encouraged visitors to look beyond it and engage with these artefacts for a deeper understanding of India’s history, especially its visual memory.

Placed throughout the exhibit were various film journals, such as Film Land from the early era, inviting visitors to explore the broader landscape of cinema.

“None of the artefacts here is cinema itself, but they embody the energy of cinema and its by-products,” explains Tuli, highlighting the idea that cinema has its own ecosystem, offering insights into history, politics, economics, religion, ecology, and even urban planning.

The section on Art Deco architecture, pioneered by cinema halls like Regal, Eros, New Empire, Metro, and Liberty, highlighted how these strategically placed cinemas played a crucial role in shaping the city’s future faric. A special section was dedicated to Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 novel Devdas and its various renditions in Indian cinema — from Pramathesh Barua’s 1935 rendition to Bimal Roy’s 1955 adaptation and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 interpretation — all displayed together on the same wall. Stills of legendary artists like Kamal Amrohi, Meena Kumari, Prithviraj Kapoor and his sons, comic icon Mehmood, filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, and the renowned photographer Nemai Ghosh were given individual sections.

The past came alive through the materiality of the images on display, with playfully written letters exchanged between actors, award trophies, and full-size hand-painted posters, all recreating a long-vanished cinematic universe for modern viewers.