DU: Political activities gain pace as freshers set to get in

NEW DELHI: With the new academic session of Delhi University starting on Thursday, the political activities on the campus have intensified.

The varsity walls, roadside boundaries, and metro pillars are pasted with posters of various student outfits.

The student bodies have set up help desks and apprising students of their work and plans. Congress student wing, National Student Union of India, held a meeting over student union elections, which are generally convened a month after the start of the academic session.

Honey Bagga, National NSUI in charge, said, “We held a meeting to urge our members to start the campaign for the elections. We have asked the workers to divide among themselves and set up help desks in various colleges with a tag saying,

“May I help you?” We have almost 12 potential candidates who are preparing for the DUSU polls.

On the other hand, All India Students’ Association (AISA) members, the left-wing student organisation, have been seen distributing pamphlets offering help to newcomers in findingaccommodation or getting a hostel. The AISA has launched a membership drive on campus and circulates the brochures with a QR code that can be used to learn more about the organisation and become a member.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing organisation affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has begun a membership drive. Ashutosh, national media convener of the ABVP, said, “We have started the membership drive. When the election date is announced, we will immediately launch our campaign. We are active on the ground.”

In 2023, the ABVP won three central panel posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls, while the NSUI bagged the remaining one. Tushar Dedha of the ABVP had won the post of DUSU president, defeating NSUI’s Hitesh

Gulia by a margin of 3,115 votes. Dedha had got 23,460 votes and Gulia had got 20,345.