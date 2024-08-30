Delhi: ED seizes gold, diamonds from bank lockers of narco-terrorism accused

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate claimed to have found several “secret” bank lockers of international drug trafficker Jasmeet Hakimzada in the national capital and seized gold and diamonds kept in them.

The accused, Hakimzada, an international drugs smuggler and money launderer, has been previously chargesheeted by the National Investigative Agency in 2021. As per official sources, Hakimzada is said to be based in Dubai.

The ED said it conducted search operations at 10 premises in Delhi, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Mumbai, Solapur and Indore under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“During the searches, secret bank lockers in the name of Jasmeet Hakimzada and his wife in Delhi were traced and found to contain 1.06 kg of unaccounted gold and 370 grams of diamond ornaments,” officials said.

According to NIA, Hakimzada has been involved in cases of narco-terrorism for his alleged involvement in selling smuggled heroin and channelling the proceeds through hawala to further the activities of the banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against two other accused -- Rajender Singh alias Ganja and Parminder Pal Singh alias Bobby -- in the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) narco-terror case.

The accused Rajender was instrumental in selling the smuggled heroin in India, while Parminder Pal had played an important role in channelising the proceeds through hawala from India to Dubai.