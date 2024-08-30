Registration for JAM 2025 to begin on September 3

NEW DELHI: IIT Delhi on Thursday announced that registration for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025, will open on September 3 this year.

For admissions to various Masters programmes for the academic year 2025-26, candidates can apply on the portal- https://joaps.iitd.ac.in/

JAM 2025 will be conducted as a computer-based test in seven papers, namely Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics.

Candidates who have completed an undergraduate course or are currently studying in the final year of UG programmes are eligible to apply.There is no age limit. Foreign nationals with an Indian degree are eligible to apply, subject to the policy of the institute concerned.