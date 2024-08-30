Thick walls of time

Ruins from Delhi’s past are scattered all around us, silently narrating the city’s turbulent history. Over the centuries, empires have risen and fallen on this terrain, each leaving behind legacies that continue to echo through the edifices of grandeur embodied in the many monuments across. Some of these monuments are well preserved and remain active heritage sites, but many are ruins that inspire a sublime feeling. How else does one register the majestic gates, serpentine rubble walls, and dense histories of these remains if not through a state of awe?

Among these ruins, forts stand out as a distinctive typology of architectural heritage. They map the urban geography and serve as chronological markers that delineate the timeline of Delhi’s history. “Delhi was never a single city until the British took over. With separate cities built next to each other by different kings, each one built their own fortification and palaces.

There were also security garrisons around each city. All these were forts,” says Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, a heritage activist, writer, and educator. His new book, Delhi Heritage Top 10 Forts, the second volume in the Delhi Heritage Top 10 series by Niyogi Books, is set to be launched at the India International Centre on August 31.

Rooprai’s journey into heritage activism is as fascinating as the forts he has written about. Originally an IT professional, his passion for history gradually led him to immerse himself in the study and preservation of Delhi’s heritage. Over the years, he has been leading large groups of enthusiasts on heritage walks across Delhi, sharing his deep knowledge and love for the city’s historical treasures. He is also dedicated to educating young people and teachers about what he calls “the rich science of our heritage.”