Delhi government writes to Centre seeking nod for artificial rain to combat winter smog

NEW DELHI: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday urged the Centre to convene an urgent meeting with stakeholders to evaluate the feasibility of cloud seeding technology (artificial rain) in the national capital to curb the intensity of air pollution during winter months, and secure necessary permissions in that regard.
In a letter to Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, Gopal Rai said given Delhi’s critical air quality situation, especially during November-December, he believes it is imperative to assess the viability of artificially inducing rain to reduce air pollution by washing out pollutants from the atmosphere.
“This year Deepawali is going to coincide with parali (stubble) burning which is likely to turn the air quality hazardous. Government of Delhi has already implemented various measures to combat air pollution under Winter Action Plan and is making continuous efforts to explore alternate solutions for immediate relief, in case of air quality becoming alarming,” the letter read.
Cloud seeding has been under consideration by the Delhi government as part of its broader strategy to tackle the hazardous air quality situation. In 2023, the city government considered cloud seeding as an emergency measure during hazardous air quality days and asked IIT-Kanpur to come up with a comprehensive presentation. However, implementation of the cloud seeding technology requires clearance from various Central government agencies.
The environment minister noted in the letter that prior clearances from various agencies of the Centre are required to implement cloud seeding at any particular location and urged for a coordinated effort in that direction.
“In this regard, I request you to convene an immediate meeting to coordinate with all stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Delhi government, CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), Indian Meteorological Department, Environmental experts, and other concerned agencies with an objective to evaluate the potential of cloud seeding as an emergency measure and to obtain necessary permissions from various agencies under Government of India to outline a coordinated plan of action,” Rai said in the letter.