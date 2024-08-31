Delhi government writes to Centre seeking nod for artificial rain to combat winter smog

NEW DELHI: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday urged the Centre to convene an urgent meeting with stakeholders to evaluate the feasibility of cloud seeding technology (artificial rain) in the national capital to curb the intensity of air pollution during winter months, and secure necessary permissions in that regard.

In a letter to Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, Gopal Rai said given Delhi’s critical air quality situation, especially during November-December, he believes it is imperative to assess the viability of artificially inducing rain to reduce air pollution by washing out pollutants from the atmosphere.

“This year Deepawali is going to coincide with parali (stubble) burning which is likely to turn the air quality hazardous. Government of Delhi has already implemented various measures to combat air pollution under Winter Action Plan and is making continuous efforts to explore alternate solutions for immediate relief, in case of air quality becoming alarming,” the letter read.