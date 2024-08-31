Three mega water treatment plants almost complete: Delhi Jal Board

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board on Friday said that the three large wastewater treatment projects (WWTP) being developed under the Yamuna Action Plan-III are nearing completion.

The three mega Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTP) in Okhla, Kondli and Rithala are already in advanced stages. These projects aim to significantly reduce pollution in the Yamuna by treating vast amounts of wastewater before it enters the river.

The Okhla WWTP, which is Asia’s largest and the world’s fourth-largest wastewater treatment facility, is 96 per cent complete. This plant, with a capacity of 564 million litres per day (MLD), is expected to treat wastewater to meet stringent effluent standards. Once operational, it will serve South Delhi, benefitting around 40 lakh residents. The plant is notable for its use of UV technology for the first time in Delhi, which enhances the treatment process.

The Kondli WWTP, serving East Delhi including Shahdara, is 98 per cent complete. With a capacity of 214 MLD, it aims to prevent untreated wastewater from polluting the Yamuna.

The Rithala WWTP, with a capacity of 182 MLD, is already complete and undergoing trial runs. It will cater to North and North-West Delhi, ensuring no untreated sewage enters the Najafgarh Drain or Yamuna River.

Once fully operational, they are expected to play a crucial role in improving the health of the Yamuna River and, by extension, the environment in Delhi.