AAP's 'Delhi Model' book launch sparks criticism amid governance allegations

Last week the AAP, the ruling party of Delhi for the past 10 years celebrated its foundation day. On the same day the largest news agency of the country released an interesting feature saying, “The Delhi Model: Penguin India Announces Jasmine Shah’s book.” This news was repeated verbatim with big displays in many newspapers (not this newspaper).

This was something interesting, as discussions on new books are largely limited to the ‘Books Pages’ of the newspaper, where the critics give their opinion on a book. Or in the event of a book soon coming to the stands, some of its stimulating information is selectively released to create interest in its content and the right atmospheric for the release. This news feature by the agency, however, cannot get covered under any of the two abovementioned categories.

Its tone and tenor clearly said that the book proposed to promote the AAP and its time in power in Delhi for the upcoming assembly polls. The agency feature said, The Delhi Model: A Bold New Road Map to Building a Developed India, delves into the governance model that has redefined public administration in Delhi and influenced policy discussions nationwide.”

One can say that its actually very brave of a reputed publisher like the Penguin to agree to publish publicity content provided by a top party functionary and also promote it as a piece of research. Especially in face of the fact that the general public narrative is how the AAP government has failed Delhi on the various fronts of governance.

For the records, the author is a former vice chairperson of Delhi’s Dialogue and Development Commission, who had to quit office after his appointment was found to be sans the saction of law, like those of many other functionaries of AAP who were made part of government and used official machinery, perks and pay packets.

Incidentally, the day this news item was carried by some newspaper, there was another news item which held a mirror to the state of governance in the national capital. The news item was headlined, “How can a flyover less than 10 years old tumble down, must probe ‘scam’: HC”. The news had interesting details on the corruption practised during the regime of the AAP government.