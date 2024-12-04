Delhi police crackdown on cyber fraud racket

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has dismantled a major racket of cybercriminals who defrauded people to the tune of nearly Rs 20 crore by creating fake identity documents (Aadhaar and PAN cards) of non-existent individuals, established shell companies, opened current bank accounts, and rented out these accounts for fraudulent purposes.

The cops have managed to arrest one of the key accused, Rahul Kumar Srivastava alias Sanjay, from Noida. This syndicate had been providing access to multiple current bank accounts to unknown cyber fraudsters through WhatsApp and Telegram, receiving commissions based on the volume of transactions in the accounts.

DCP (outer-north) Nidhin Valsan said a complaint regarding a financial fraud of Rs 30.50 lakh was received at Cyber Police Station Outer North Delhi through National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

The complainant came across an advertisement of guaranteed high returns on investment in the stock market with “Goldman company.” He was directed to join a WhatsApp group where people were posting fake screenshots of higher returns. The complainant deposited `30 lakh, including `20 lakh which he had arranged by taking a loan from a bank. After the loss, the complainant decided to commit suicide but on the suggestion of a friend, he lodged his grievance on the NCRP after which the police registered a case.