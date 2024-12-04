Security remains 'unsatisfactory' at Delhi hospitals: AIIMS RDA chief

NEW DELHI: Months after junior doctors across the country went on strike following the brutal rape and murder of a female colleague in Kolkata, security measures at Delhi’s government hospitals remain inadequate.

The tragic incident sparked nationwide outrage and calls for a central law to protect healthcare workers, alongside demands for better security, workplace conditions, and swift legal action against those who harm medical professionals.

In Delhi, the Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs) of seven government hospitals led the protests. However, despite several promises from authorities, doctors continue to express dissatisfaction with the progress made.

“The improvement in security measures is far from satisfactory, even after four months,” said Dr Rajat Sharma, president of the RDA at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. Recent incidents highlight the risks healthcare workers still face.

At Safdarjung Hospital, an IPS officer verbally assaulted a resident doctor, while at GTB Hospital, a crowd barged into the duty room and threatened to kill a medical intern.

“Just a few days ago, the administration fast-tracked a proposal to enhance security measures, but only after repeated reminders. This reflects their lack of seriousness in addressing workplace violence,” Dr. Sharma added.

Dr Sarada Prasad Sahoo, president of the RDA at Lady Hardinge Medical College, echoed similar concerns. While there has been a slight increase in the number of security guards, key demands, such as the deployment of marshals or bouncers in high-risk areas, remain unmet, said Sahoo.

“Merely increasing guards isn’t enough. We have consistently asked for marshals, CCTV cameras, well-lit corridors, and female security staff for women doctors. Yet, the authorities’ standard response is, ‘the file is in process,’” the doctor added.

Doctors continue to call for decisive action to ensure their protection, emphasizing that their ability to save lives depends on working in a safe and secure environment.