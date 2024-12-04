Security remains 'unsatisfactory' at Delhi hospitals: AIIMS RDA chief

NEW DELHI: Months after junior doctors across the country went on strike following the brutal rape and murder of a female colleague in Kolkata, security measures at Delhi’s government hospitals remain inadequate.
The tragic incident sparked nationwide outrage and calls for a central law to protect healthcare workers, alongside demands for better security, workplace conditions, and swift legal action against those who harm medical professionals.
In Delhi, the Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs) of seven government hospitals led the protests. However, despite several promises from authorities, doctors continue to express dissatisfaction with the progress made.
“The improvement in security measures is far from satisfactory, even after four months,” said Dr Rajat Sharma, president of the RDA at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. Recent incidents highlight the risks healthcare workers still face.
At Safdarjung Hospital, an IPS officer verbally assaulted a resident doctor, while at GTB Hospital, a crowd barged into the duty room and threatened to kill a medical intern.
“Just a few days ago, the administration fast-tracked a proposal to enhance security measures, but only after repeated reminders. This reflects their lack of seriousness in addressing workplace violence,” Dr. Sharma added.
Dr Sarada Prasad Sahoo, president of the RDA at Lady Hardinge Medical College, echoed similar concerns. While there has been a slight increase in the number of security guards, key demands, such as the deployment of marshals or bouncers in high-risk areas, remain unmet, said Sahoo.
“Merely increasing guards isn’t enough. We have consistently asked for marshals, CCTV cameras, well-lit corridors, and female security staff for women doctors. Yet, the authorities’ standard response is, ‘the file is in process,’” the doctor added.
Doctors continue to call for decisive action to ensure their protection, emphasizing that their ability to save lives depends on working in a safe and secure environment.
In an interview with Dr.Indra Shekhar Prasad, president of the RDA at the AIIMS Hospital, Ashish Srivastava discusses the most pressing issue and possible solutions. Excerpts.
Have there been any noticeable improvements in Delhi hospitals regarding security, doctors’ duty rooms, and other issues raised by RDAs during the strike following the RG Kar incident?
Unfortunately, the only significant change so far is that discussions around these critical issues have started. However, I am disheartened to observe that the administration continues to employ its old, bureaucratic tactics. The problems are being shuffled between different departments and levels of government, with no one willing to take ownership or implement meaningful changes on the ground.
Has the response of the administration and government been satisfactory so far?
While the administration has delivered promising statements, impactful words alone are not enough. These must be translated into tangible actions. I acknowledge that systemic change takes time, but it is crucial that visible progress begins immediately. Resident doctors should be actively involved in the planning and execution of these measures to ensure they address the real challenges faced on the ground.
Has the strike led to any reduction in workplace violence against healthcare professionals?
Regrettably, no progress has been observed in curbing workplace violence against healthcare workers. Addressing this pervasive issue demands a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach, encompassing preventive measures and the strict enforcement of protective laws.
The NTA has outrightly denied the necessity of a Central Act to protect healthcare workers. What is your response to this?
While I understand that certain laws are already in place, the continued rise in violence against healthcare professionals underscores their ineffectiveness or insufficiency. What we urgently need are stricter, uniform laws tailored to this issue, alongside robust mechanisms to ensure their timely and effective implementation.