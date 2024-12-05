Phase 4: DMRC completes work on 2.65-km-long underground tunnel

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has completed the longest underground tunnel on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor of Phase-IV, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing expansion.

The tunnel stretches between the Tughlakabad Airforce Launching Shaft and Maa Anandmayee Marg, the DMRC said in a statement on Wednesday.

A 105-metre-long tunnel boring machine (TBM) broke through at Maa Anandmayee Marg station Thursday morning, after boring a 2.65-km-long tunnel, the statement added.

The DMRC is constructing two parallel circular tunnels on this stretch to facilitate up and down movement. The breakthrough for the second tunnel is anticipated in January 2025, the statement said.

The newly completed tunnel, built at an average depth of around 16 metres, required the installation of approximately 1,894 rings, each with an inner diameter of 5.8 metres. The construction posed significant technical challenges, including the relocation of a sewer line and boring through hard rock strata.