Delhi govt to launch AI-powered traffic violation system in April

NEW DELHI: Traffic monitoring through artificial intelligence (AI) enabled automated number plate recognition (ANPR) system in the city is expected to begin at the start of the next financial year.

Officials said that the Delhi government has floated the tender to develop the system for which over a dozen private firms have shown interest so far.

While the timeline has not been fixed, the tender allotment and implementation would take about four months, they added.

CCTV cameras equipped with state-of-the-art technology will be installed at 500 places. About 400 of them will be at petrol pumps, while the locations for the rest of them are being worked out.

The firm that will be awarded the tender will create an ANPR violation system on a revenue-sharing model. A command centre will also be set up to analyse the feed and data, so that traffic plans can be made based on the analysis.