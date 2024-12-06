Delhi govt to launch AI-powered traffic violation system in April
NEW DELHI: Traffic monitoring through artificial intelligence (AI) enabled automated number plate recognition (ANPR) system in the city is expected to begin at the start of the next financial year.
Officials said that the Delhi government has floated the tender to develop the system for which over a dozen private firms have shown interest so far.
While the timeline has not been fixed, the tender allotment and implementation would take about four months, they added.
CCTV cameras equipped with state-of-the-art technology will be installed at 500 places. About 400 of them will be at petrol pumps, while the locations for the rest of them are being worked out.
The firm that will be awarded the tender will create an ANPR violation system on a revenue-sharing model. A command centre will also be set up to analyse the feed and data, so that traffic plans can be made based on the analysis.
A part of the revenue earned through fines imposed on violators will be given to the company. The contract with the firm will remain in effect for 20 years.
“Initially, 500 places will be monitored. After this, the number will be increased as per the need,” a senior transport department official said.
“Many traffic violations of two-wheeler riders, private cars, cabs, cargo and passenger vehicles can be fined through AI. The traffic police currently challans violators on the spot. Work on the project will start 30 to 45 days after the tender is allotted,” the official added.