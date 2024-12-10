Govt accepts DTC workers’ demands for salary hike, employment in electric fleet

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Atishi announced on Monday that all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers will be trained to operate electric buses as part of the city’s plan to transition its entire bus fleet to electric vehicles.

She also assured that senior drivers, particularly assistant ticket inspectors, would be given priority for employment in the new electric bus fleet.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi stated that the Delhi government had agreed to several key demands made by DTC workers, who had recently gone on strike to protest their working conditions.

“Recently, they went on strike. We listened to their demands, which are absolutely justified. I want to thank them for ending the strike and responding to our appeal after two days of protests. We are working on addressing their demands,” she said.

One of the significant concerns raised by the DTC staff was postings far away from their homes. Atishi explained that the Delhi government had introduced a new policy aimed at rationalising duty stations for drivers and conductors.

“An online form will be created so that all drivers can provide their details, and an online list will be released to make the process more transparent,” she said.

In response to the workers’ demand for improved compensation, the Delhi government has given in-principle approval for a proposal to increase the salaries of contractual drivers and conductors, the CM said.

This proposal will include Dearness Allowance (DA) and grade pay, which were previously not part of their salary, she explained.

“Contractual drivers currently receive a daily wage of Rs 843, totalling Rs 21,918 per month. They did not receive DA or grade pay. They have requested a consolidated amount instead of daily wages,” she added.

“As per the proposal, contractual conductors will see their salary rise to Rs 29,250 from Rs 21,900, and contractual drivers will receive Rs 32,918, up from Rs 21,918,” Atishi stated.

How much hike will drivers, conductors get?

