IIT-Delhi tops India in QS Sustainability Rankings

NEW DELHI: The IIT-Delhi is at top among universities in India for sustainability, climbing 255 places to secure 171st position globally, according to 2025 QS Rankings announced on Tuesday.

A total of 78 Indian universities have featured in the QS Sustainability Rankings, with nine of the top 10 institutions in the country improving their ranking this year and 21 new institutions making an entry.

The IIT-Delhi and IIT-Kanpur have been ranked among the world’s top 100 for environmental impact. Both bagged fourth and fifth ranks in India with an improvement of 177 and 67 ranks. IISc, Bengaluru has been ranked among world’s top 50 for environment education.

The University of Delhi is the only Indian varsity which has seen a decline in ranks as it slipped from 220 last year to 299 rank, but has got sixth position on the Indian list. DU is at top in India for Knowledge Exchange, coming in at 121 globally. IISc, Vellore Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Anna University have featured at the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth rank.