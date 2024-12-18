CBSE files complaint against two ‘fake’ schools in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed a police complaint against two city schools for allegedly submitting forged land documents to obtain affiliation, an official from the board announced on Tuesday. The schools under investigation are Manava Bhawna Public School in Burari and Sat Saheb Public School in Uttam Nagar.

Sources said the board sent the documents for verification which revealed that land certificates were not issued by authorities concerned. It then filed a police complaint with Preet Vihar Police Station.

“The board conducts a strict scrutiny of essential documents submitted by schools. To establish the genuineness, the documents are also verified by the issuing authority,” CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said.

“The board sent the documents for verification by the issuing authorities, which found that the concerned authorities have not issued the certificates but the schools have submitted fake papers,” he added.

Sat Saheb Public School in Uttam Nagar has 2,000 students and 90 staff, while Manava Bhawna Public School has 2,165 students and 43 teachers.

Despite repeated attempts, there was no response from the school authorities till filing of this report.