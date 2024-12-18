IIT-D launches Gen AI programme

NEW DELHI: IIT Delhi has launched a certificate programme in Generative AI with an aim to address the ever-growing global demand for Generative AI expertise.

Launched under IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP), the new course is an advanced programme designed to equip professionals with in-depth skills in artificial intelligence in six months, the institute stated in a press note.

Additionally, the Certificate Programme in Generative AI also offers a deep dive into advanced AI methodologies, focusing on Large Language Models (LLMs) such as GPT, BERT and T5.

As part of the programme, participants will also explore areas like Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), Vision-Language Models (VLMs), and responsible AI deployment.

Besides, the syllabus also covers six specialized modules including, Mathematical Foundations for ML, ML, Natural Language Processing, Generative AI for Text, Generative AI for Vision and Responsible AI, as informed in the statement.

Learners will also gain hands-on experience with state-of-the-art tools such as Python, NumPy, Pandas, PyTorch and TensorFlow while mastering NLP tools like NLTK and spaCy for efficient data processing.