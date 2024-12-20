CBSE conducts surprise inspection, 18 schools in Delhi found flouting enrolment norms

NEW DELHI: Eighteen schools in Delhi have been found to be violating CBSE’s affiliation bye-laws by enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records creating ‘non-attending’ enrollments.

The CBSE, through a notice issued on Thursday, stated that the board is considering legal action against the defaulting institutions as the schools were also found to be flouting infrastructural norms of the board during the surprise inspection.

The inspections were carried out in Delhi on December 18 and in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on December 19.

A total of 29 teams, comprising a CBSE officer and a principal from an affiliated school, conducted these inspections.

“The primary objective of these inspections was to evaluate compliance with CBSE’s norms and Affiliation Bye-Laws. The inspection teams focused on verifying student enrolment records, infrastructure facilities, and the overall functioning of the schools,” read the CBSE notice.

The notice highlighted that a majority of the inspected schools were found to have violated the Board’s Affiliation Bye-Laws by enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records, effectively creating “non-attending” enrolments. Additionally, schools were found to be flouting infrastructural norms of the Board.