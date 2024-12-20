CBSE conducts surprise inspection, 18 schools in Delhi found flouting enrolment norms

NEW DELHI: Eighteen schools in Delhi have been found to be violating CBSE’s affiliation bye-laws by enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records creating ‘non-attending’ enrollments.
The CBSE, through a notice issued on Thursday, stated that the board is considering legal action against the defaulting institutions as the schools were also found to be flouting infrastructural norms of the board during the surprise inspection.
The inspections were carried out in Delhi on December 18 and in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on December 19.
A total of 29 teams, comprising a CBSE officer and a principal from an affiliated school, conducted these inspections.
“The primary objective of these inspections was to evaluate compliance with CBSE’s norms and Affiliation Bye-Laws. The inspection teams focused on verifying student enrolment records, infrastructure facilities, and the overall functioning of the schools,” read the CBSE notice.
The board, in its notice, also mentioned, “CBSE reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest educational standards and ensuring strict compliance with its regulations. These inspections mark a significant step in the Board’s ongoing efforts to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to its guidelines by all affiliated schools.”
Hope Hall Foundation School in RK Puram, Oxford Public School in Nehru Nagar, Navyug Convent School in Jharoda, Central Academy International School, Sector 10 Dwarka, CR Oasis convent school Najafgarh, Richmondd Global School are some of the schools of Delhi which have found their names in the defaulters list.
