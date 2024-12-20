IIT and DRDO partner with industry to produce lightweight bullet-proof jackets

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and IIT Delhi, on Thursday, came together with industry partners at the DIA-GARIMA event to strengthen the defence capabilities through collaborative research and technology transfer.

The event, titled ‘DRDO-Industry-Academia - Global Approach to Readiness of Indigenous Military Applications’, marked a significant step toward self-reliance in defence technologies, with the signing of 10 tripartite agreements.

The agreements signed during the event are focused on technology transfer, material development, and production for critical defence gear. One of the key highlights in the agreements include transfer of technology for Advanced Bullet Resistant Jacket (ABHED).

The ABHED was developed a few months ago in collaboration with IIT Delhi researchers, led by Prof. Naresh Bhatnagar. These innovative jackets have been created at the DRDO Industry Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT Delhi, utilizing polymers and indigenous boron carbide ceramic material.

The design of these jackets is based on the characterisation of various materials at high strain rates which is followed by appropriate modeling and simulation in collaboration with DRDO.

The armour plates for these jackets have successfully passed all necessary R&D trials, meeting the highest threat levels. Notably, these jackets are lighter than the maximum weight limits stipulated in the General Staff Qualitative Requirement of the Indian Army.

With minimum possible weights of 8.2 kg and 9.5 kg for different BIS Levels, these modular-design jackets offer 360 degree protection with front and rear armours. Based on a selection-criteria matrix, several Indian industries have been shortlisted for the transfer of this technology. The Centre is ready to transfer the technology to three industry partners.

360 degree protection

Armour plates for these jackets have successfully passed all necessary R&D trials, meeting the highest threat levels. Notably, these jackets are lighter than the Indian Army standards. With minimum possible weights of 8.2 kg and 9.5 kg for different BIS Levels, these modular-design jackets offer 360 degree protection with front and rear armours.