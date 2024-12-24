Capital honours trailblazing achievements of its women

This was followed by the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest of the evening Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan, Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, TNIE, Editor Santwana Bhattacharya, and Menon. In his speech, Kerala governor raised the point about how “India’s rise to pre-eminence in the modern era” is owed in no small part to the effort and “trailblazing achievements of its women”.

A highlight of the evening was the conversation between Prabhu Chawla and the Kerala Governor on a range of topics—from the reaction of Rajiv Gandhi to his speech in Parliament on the Shah Bano case, Khan’s resignation because of differences with Gandhi on this issue, the lack of nation-level Muslim leaders, his clashes with the Left-ruled tate government, to his reference of Draupadi, the woman whose steel and assertion was key to bringing about the Kurukshetra war, but who was humane enough not to ask for more blood to be spilt in retribution when her husband Arjuna offers to behead the man who killed her sons.