Three arrested as police bust honey trap racket, accused faked as cops to extort money

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of fake policemen who would extort people after setting up honey traps in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, police said.

Three fake Delhi Police identity cards and a Delhi Police head constable rank uniform were also recovered from the accused.

“Neeraj Tyagi alias Dheeraj alias Dheeru, 42 Years, of Tilak Nagar, Ashish Mathur, 31, of Karala, and’ Deepak alias Sajan, 30, of Kharkhoda were arrested near Budh Vihar Nala, Main Kanjhawala Road on Tuesday,” Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The accused were taken to the Crime Branch office for further interrogations where they tried to escape from the custody but were overpowered, Bhatia added.