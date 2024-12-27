AQI in ‘very poor’ category, thunderstorms expected on December 27

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air pollution levels stayed in the ‘very poor’ category despite showing a declining trend. On Thursday (December 26), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 341 at 8 am. It is expected to improve further due to favourable weather conditions.

Of the 38 monitoring stations that recorded air quality data in the national capital, 32 reported the AQI in the “very poor” category, according to the CPCB.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a thunderstorm accompanied by rain on Friday and Saturday, and issued a “yellow alert”, predicting very dense fog, on Sunday.