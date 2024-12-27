Garden in bloom

Shasha Gaba’s latest couture collection is a dream woven into reality, where delicate floral motifs, luxurious fabrics, and shimmering embellishments come together to craft an ethereal experience. “Every creation begins like a dream soirée—an exquisite celebration of artistry, luxury, and grace,” says the designer, whose meticulous craftsmanship shines through each piece.

The journey begins with the gentle rustle of silk organza, the radiant sheen of modal satin, and the intricate texture of mukaish net. These fabrics are adorned with pearls, sequins, and crystals, creating a symphony of elegance that redefines modern couture.

The collection unfolds like a garden in full bloom. Serene mint hues take center stage with ethereal lehengas and saris, both featuring multicoloured floral embroidery that evokes the beauty of nature. “The mint tones in this collection represent serenity and grace, like a peaceful morning in a lush garden,” Shasha explains.

In contrast, the vibrant yellow pieces radiate joy and exuberance, with peplum shararas, choker dupattas, and lightweight suit sets infused with intricate floral accents. “Yellow symbolises optimism and energy, perfect for those who seek to make a bold statement,” Shasha adds.

Timeless luxury is embodied in the ivory and gold palette, where corset gowns, lehengas adorned with 3D flowers, and golden jackets embroidered with pearl scallops exude classic opulence. As the sun sets, the deep midnight hues of noir and blue emerge, with capes shimmering in pearls, saris dazzling with tassels, and gowns adorned with 3D petals and gleaming crystals. “The midnight shades represent sophistication and the magic of the evening, capturing the allure of timeless glamour,” says Shasha.