Delhi government slashes power surcharge, bringing relief to residents with reduced electricity bills

NEW DELHI: In a move that will bring significant relief to the people of Delhi, a surcharge levied on power bills has been drastically reduced in the city, said the Delhi government on Friday.

The Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC) rates, which were previously 27.08% for BRPL, 31.6% for BYPL, and 29.33% for TPDDL, have been reduced to 18.19%, 13.63%, and 20.52%, respectively. This reduction will result in lower electricity bills for all consumers across Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who also holds the Power portfolio, stated that this was made possible due to honest AAP governance.

The chief minister highlighted that the government has consistently prioritised shielding consumers from excessive tariff hikes by ensuring that power distribution companies (DISCOMs) adhere to the regulations set by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). The DERC, as the sole authority responsible for approving the PPAC levied by DISCOMs, operates under its Tariff Regulations 2017 framework, which outlines the mechanism, frequency, formulation, approval process, recovery, and adjustments related to the PPAC.

“It is only through proper management of the power supply chain and pre-planning that the Delhi Government has been able to achieve this,” Atishi said. She further pointed out that neighbouring cities such as Noida and Gurgaon not only have high tariffs but also experience frequent power cuts during summer. “In Delhi, on the other hand, people enjoy 24-hour power supply and, in many cases, zero electricity bills due to our policies,” she asserted.