AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP on voter list

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of attempting to tamper with electoral rolls to sway the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was resorting to “unfair means” to secure victory.

“The BJP has already conceded defeat. They lack strong candidates and a credible chief ministerial face. Their strategy now revolves around manipulation, but we will not let them succeed,” Kejriwal said.