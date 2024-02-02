International passport syndicate busted, one held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an international passport scam syndicate and arrested a 45-year-old agent who used to lure people on the pretext of sending them abroad by offering passports of other persons in exchange of money. The accused was identified as Praghat Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab.

DCP (IGI) Usha Rangnani said it was alleged that in June, 2019, one passenger namely Gurpreet Singh arrived from Amman (Jordan) via Muscat and was handed over by airlines for arrival immigration clearance.