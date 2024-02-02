International passport syndicate busted, one held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an international passport scam syndicate and arrested a 45-year-old agent who used to lure people on the pretext of sending them abroad by offering passports of other persons in exchange of money. The accused was identified as Praghat Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab.
DCP (IGI) Usha Rangnani said it was alleged that in June, 2019, one passenger namely Gurpreet Singh arrived from Amman (Jordan) via Muscat and was handed over by airlines for arrival immigration clearance.
Checking his documents, it was found that the cam images captured against his passport records during his journeys were not matching the passenger. He revealed that someone else had travelled on his passport on the aforesaid dates,” the DCP said.
The passport of the passenger for his travel was arranged by agent Praghat Singh who remained absconding for a long time and was finally arrested from Mumbai Airport while he was planning to flee the country.