Swami Dayanand hospital building set for major recast

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made a plan to overhaul its Swami Dayanand Hospital in Shahdara of east Delhi which is in a “dilapidated state”, by constructing a new building.

According to officials, the civic body will construct a seven-storey building in place of the old emergency building. Earlier, it had planned to renovate the existing structure.

Officials said that the new building will be for addressing the space crunch in the emergency ward, which even the renovation failed to do so.

The old emergency block building was declared dangerous and closed permanently years ago by the MCD. Since then, the emergency of the hospital has been running in wards creating a constant issue of space crunch. Doubling of patients on a single bed in wards is a regular sight at the hospital.