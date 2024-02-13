Swami Dayanand hospital building set for major recast

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made a plan to overhaul its Swami Dayanand Hospital in Shahdara of east Delhi which is in a “dilapidated state”, by constructing a new building.
According to officials, the civic body will construct a seven-storey building in place of the old emergency building. Earlier, it had planned to renovate the existing structure.
Officials said that the new building will be for addressing the space crunch in the emergency ward, which even the renovation failed to do so.
The old emergency block building was declared dangerous and closed permanently years ago by the MCD. Since then, the emergency of the hospital has been running in wards creating a constant issue of space crunch. Doubling of patients on a single bed in wards is a regular sight at the hospital.
According to officials, the new building will have the capacity to admit more than 150 patients along with other facilities. The building will also have three-level vehicular parking spaces. The proposal was passed in the recently concluded budget session of the MCD. An additional sum of ` 60 crore to update the health infrastructure was included in the civic body’s annual budget for FY 2024-25.
The facilities in the new block would include ICU, HDU, OT, minor OT, nursing station, blood bank, X-ray and ECG department, and an emergency block of 30 beds will be built.
Officials from the Health Department said that after the new building is constructed and all services are shifted, a separate new block, with a similar size, will also be constructed by the civic body at the hospital.
One of the oldest hospitals of the national capital, Swami Dayanand caters to the residents of east, northeast Delhi and satellite towns in Uttar Pradesh.
Except, for the recently constructed gynecology department and the new OPD block, other departments operate under dilapidated structures with outdated machines as the facilities are decades old.