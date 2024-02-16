When the Twain Meet

"In the past one year, India has seen exponential growth. There is a market for everyone here, only if you know how to study the pulse of the audience,” is the opening remark of UK-based designer Raishma Islam as she sits before me in one of her creations, an orange print maxi dress featuring button details running down the centre, sheer bishop sleeves with plackets at the shoulders, placement print on the cuffs and a white overcoat to combat Delhi’s weather.

Islam’s eponymous brand boasts a global customer base comprising Hollywood stars such as Amanda Holden, Goldie Hawn, and British royal family members Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, nieces of King Charles. The brand has a boutique store in Marylebone, London, since 1998; here it houses its ready-to-wear collection, bespoke bridal pieces and the recently launched studio collection, a line of dresses.

After nearly three decades of success, she is now eyeing expansion. Islam places India at the forefront, sharing her longstanding connection with the country. She tells TMS: “Since the early 2000s, I have been outsourcing my work to factories in Faridabad and Noida. My collection is made in India. So why not have a market here I thought.” West Asia, starting with Dubai, and the US are also in her sights.

Sustainable luxury fits

Offering a virtual tour of her debut collection, set to launch on Nykaa Luxury, Aza Fashions, and eventually Tata CLiQ starting March 1, Islam underlines the collection’s resonance with the Indian audience. “I noticed a gap for a high-quality and affordable line of printed dresses, which women can wear to office, parties and even on a day out,” she says.

The carefully chosen 30 pieces are made of fabrics such as viscose, chiffon and cotton; they have a vibrant colour palette and floral prints, detailing around the collar, printed borders and straight-fit silhouettes. It is a vibrant collection and has a Bohemian feel. The studio collection, with a price range between Rs 13,000 and Rs 18,000, is available in seven sizes, ranging from six to 18.

“In 2021, I started Raishma Studio to develop a collection of elegant, flattering, and well-priced styles that worked for many customer profiles,” she explains. “I want people to invest in luxury fits and repeat them. Hoarding clothes isn’t the right practice.”

Sustainability is an essential pillar of Islam’s collection. So, what are the steps she is taking to stay committed to this virtue? “We use plastic, which is over 70 per cent recycled, and cotton tote bags instead of the paper ones. We are a slow-fashion brand. Our dresses not only last years but are timeless,” she adds. They are also looking forward to adding linen to their sustainable fabric mix. Islam says she has a clear vision “to provide affordable and sustainable luxury in India” and become the flag bearer of “West meets East”.