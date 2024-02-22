The fine art of conversations over coffee

You are a dog lover too, beta?,” she asked, just as I was discreetly smiling at the Shih Tzu pup who was seated snug on the chair a few feet away from me—all decked up with a pink tee, two ponytails and a happy smile on her face. “Yes auntie,” I quietly whispered back in a slow, shy tone—awkward, as if I was caught trying to sneak a piece of chocolate away from a neighbouring kid’s plate.

Everyone who knows me also knows that while I’m all for social conversations, I’m awfully quiet otherwise. Yet, the two hours I spent recently in the midst of four complete strangers left me with a memory to last a lifetime. The best part? It all started—and ended—with hearty laughter and mugs of varying forms of coffee.

A month ago, I stepped out for what was to be a morning meeting in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area. Even as I wrapped up my meet, the fresh breeze of gentle post-winter sunshine was too inviting for me to just head back home. Instead, I chose to head to the Blue Tokai cafe at the corner of the M-block market of Greater Kailash, and settled at a bright, sunny outdoor table to begin with.

As I matched the cheery weather with a coffee tonic and a butter croissant, I was joined at the adjacent table to the left by a young couple settled down to wait for a friend of theirs. We were subsequently joined by an elderly couple. Eventually, we found ourselves deep in conversation with each other. My coffee lay forgotten as I found out more about them—and the more I did, the more I shared too. It reminded me of a time when such interactions were normal.