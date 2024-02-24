Delhi L-G VK Saxena orders facelift for Kashmere Gate markets

NEW DELHI: The office of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) on Friday said the historic colonial era market at Kashmere Gate in front of St James Church, Kamla Market, at the Ajmeri Gate of the New Delhi Railway Station and Shraddhanand Marg cutting across historic Sadar Bazar, Naya Bazar and Khari Baoli areas up to Tis Hazari, will soon be restored to their past glory.

L-G VK Saxena, who visited the three locations, in disrepair and crumbling due to neglect, instructed accompanying officials of concerned agencies/departments to take up restoration, beautification and refurbishment of these sites at the earliest, in consultation with the local Market Trader Associations (MTAs).

The L-G during his visit to the market around St James Church at Kashmere Gate pointed out the crumbling state of the market due to disrepair, encroachments and construction. The L-G noted neglect on the part of civic agencies. Encroachment on the common passage of shops and parking was also flagged by the L-G.

He instructed for immediate repair of the crumbling structures, restoration of the original façade and finding solutions to the parking problem in consultation with the shopkeepers and MTA.