Kumar Shahani was like a river: Actor Mita Vashisht

Mani Kaul, John Abraham and Kumar Shahani were truly the Young Turks of India’s avant-garde cinema of the ’80s. Proteges of director Ritwik Ghatak, they blazed new paths in India’s cinema, demanding that the audience and their actors engage with films in a new way. As a 24-year-old studying to be an actor in India’s premier drama school, the National School of Drama, veteran actor Mita Vashisht’s first film was with Shahani. Vashisht acted in three of Shahani’s films, Vaar Vaar Vari (1987), Khayal Gatha (1989) and Kasba (1990).

Excerpts from a conversation after Shahani’s demise on January 24:

A scooter model with Bajaj or a first film with Kumar Shahani I believe was the choice you were faced with as a young actor out of the NSD.

I walked out of my final viva at the NSD when my dean said can you do the makeup for a play for Kumar Shahani. Alaknanada Samarth, an actor from Bombay who was his leading lady, was keen that an actor should do her makeup…. I did it of course. What better way to get a front-row view into understanding the process of a director with whom there was already some talk of acting in his film? I listened to everything he told Alaknanda. Once Alaknanda said she was walking a curve he wanted on stage, but he said what I want is an ellipsoid. It told me you can give him more, you can surprise him, but you can’t give him less than what he wants, he won’t settle for it. At the end of my two days, he told me he was in talks with an actor for his film but hadn’t met her yet, would I be interested? So, he ended up offering me the role twice! Yes, at the time I was offered the Bajaj ad and in 1997, `30,000 was a lot of money but something told me those two days were going to be among the most important days of my life in connection with my craft.

What were your initial conversations with Shahani on your first film, Vaar Vaar Vari, together like?

I asked him questions that we actors have been taught to ask at the NSD. The first shot was on the bank of a river. I asked who my lover was across the river. I got back a strange reply. A black swan was his answer. In my young mind I realised that a realistic question wouldn’t do with Kumar, he does not want ordinary ways of thinking about love.