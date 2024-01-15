Delhi freezes at 3.5° C, schools to function from 9 am to 5pm

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Sunday recorded the season’s coldest day as the temperature dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius (°C) even as the schools, scheduled to reopen after the extended winter break, were directed to function strictly between 9 am and 5 pm.

A circular from the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education said, “It is directed that all students of government and private schools shall join back classes in physical mode from January 15 (Monday). This includes nursery, KG and primary classes as well.

“However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school(including double-shift schools) will start before 9 am and have classes beyond 5 pm till further directions,” the circular read.

With the temperature dip, the city also witnessed a thick layer of fog in several parts. A person died and four were injured after a multi-truck pile up due to fog on the Expressway in Greater Noida.

The minimum temperature was recorded four notches below the season’s average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold wave conditions for more than two days and dense fog till January 20.

The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi reported dense fog with visibility levels plunging to zero metres by 5 am.

Meanwhile, 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to the fog in the national capital and several other states.

According to the weather officials, this was a marginal dip from Saturday’s 3.6°C and Friday’s 3.9°C — both of which were the season’s lowest on the day. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 20.6°C.

“Very dense” fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is “dense”, between 201 and 500 metres “moderate”, and between 501 and 1,000 metres “shallow”, as per the weatherman.

Brace for dense fog

IMD has forecast cold wave conditions for more than two days and a dense fog till January 20. Palam Observatory reported dense fog with visibility levels plunging