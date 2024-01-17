‘Let’s Mix it Up’

Close to two hours after the doors of Delhi’s The Piano Man Jazz Club are thrown open, the buzz coming from all its corners is hushed, and the first bars of a piano are heard, then the bass, trumpet and the alto saxophone, followed by the pounding of the drum, and the room is awash in various moods. You are on your barstool but the city has changed. It is San Francisco and a fog horn is blaring through the night-fog but the very next moment the sax is winding up that’s scratching some fragility in your heart, or that, in the moment after, you are in Dashiell Hammett territory in Prohibition-era New York and you are looking on as a shady deal is being struck by the dance floor in a rundown club.

Students of the Class of 2025 of The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance, UCLA, are a great opening act for the evening, though the best is reserved for when jazz maestro Hancock and Grammy Award-winning vocalist Dianne Reeves come up on stage to honour Martin Luther King Jr on his birth anniversary (January 15, 1929) organised by the US embassy in Delhi, and perform. Reeves in a loose orange top and trousers begins her routine with her trademark scatting and lets the audience know—singing this if you please— that she “has been trying to come to India for a long time” and now that she is here, she’s having a “blast”. With ‘Don’t you know I’m all smiles, darling’ from her Grammy album, A Little Moonlight (2003), she has the audience.