R-Day participants to get special chance to appear for missed exams: Delhi University

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the University of Delhi (DU) has announced a unique opportunity for students participating in the Republic Day parade to be held on January 26.

According to an official statement by the administration on Thursday, participants, particularly final year students from the NCC’s Delhi contingent, will be granted a ‘special chance’ to take missed exams. This initiative aims to ensure that their academic progress remains uninterrupted, allowing them to receive degrees on time.

OSD examination, Ajay Arora, revealed that similar considerations are being explored for students representing the university in national and international sports events, such as the Olympics. The university acknowledges the dedication of these students and aims to support their academic journey.