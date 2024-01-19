R-Day participants to get special chance to appear for missed exams: Delhi University

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the University of Delhi (DU) has announced a unique opportunity for students participating in the Republic Day parade to be held on January 26.
According to an official statement by the administration on Thursday, participants, particularly final year students from the NCC’s Delhi contingent, will be granted a ‘special chance’ to take missed exams. This initiative aims to ensure that their academic progress remains uninterrupted, allowing them to receive degrees on time.
OSD examination, Ajay Arora, revealed that similar considerations are being explored for students representing the university in national and international sports events, such as the Olympics. The university acknowledges the dedication of these students and aims to support their academic journey.
Final year students from DU’s NCC contingent, set to march at the Kartavya Path on January 26, will benefit from this provision. Ajay Arora emphasized the university’s commitment to accommodating these students and preventing any academic setbacks due to parade commitments. “We want to encourage students to learn from experiences beyond the classroom,”Arora said.
The university is contemplating extending this opportunity to first and second year students, involved in the Republic Day parade, too, depending on the assessed demand for such flexibility. A dedicated date sheet will be released soon, ensuring that exams align with students’ schedules, avoiding clashes with other papers.
DU V-C invited to Ram Mandir consecration ceremony
DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has been invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, an official statement said. Accepting the invitation from Vishwa Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar on Thursday, Singh said, “January 22 will be written in the history of India... the world will see India’s identity, resolve and glory,” adding that the Ram Mandir is the symbol of India’s identity.