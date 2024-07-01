Groaning under creaking infrastructure in Delhi

A year ago, the capital witnessed one of its worst flood situations after heavy rains lashed the city. The Yamuna, swollen after heavy showers in its upper catchment area, came to inundate extensive stretches of its floodlands (now, densely populated areas due to relentless urbanisation and encroachment) in the national capital.

Thus, the excess rainwater, which would be otherwise drained into the river, stood stagnant on city streets, chest-deep water turning bustling thoroughfares into putrid swamps. Nearly 25,000 people living in severely flooded areas were forced into relief camps. In the aftermath of the deluge, just like after any event of public distress, civic agencies in the capital vowed to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Then, in the early hours of June 28, the rains came down again. The first day of heavy rains this season, the city received one-third of its total monsoon rainfall (Delhi receives nearly 650 mm rainfall in the entire season) within a span of few hours, recording 228.1 mm of rainfall, highest for the month of June since 1936.

In the wake of what weather experts termed an extreme weather event, Delhi residents woke up to heavily waterlogged streets. The city came to a standstill. Commuters armed with umbrellas, their pants rolled up to the knees, grumbled as they waded through stagnant water, cursing the municipal authorities as the water grazed their thighs.

“My car was completely submerged,” Vasant Vihar resident Nitesh Rathi described, still in shock. “I couldn’t book a cab online; no option but to walk to the nearest metro station. After desperately trying to get their past flooded streets, for what felt like hours, I had to give up,” the office-goer complained. The situation was dire at the New Delhi Railway Station; passengers were forced to draw their luggage through flooded roads leading to the station. Waterlogging was reported at various metro stations, adding to commuter woes.