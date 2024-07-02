Amid claims of ‘expanding green cover’, trees continue to vanish in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With temperatures in the capital hitting record highs this summer, the discourse on the environment has shifted towards the importance of ‘green cover’ as an effective step towards preventing cities from turning into heat traps.

In recent years, both the state and union governments have claimed that Delhi has the largest green cover among the major metropolises in the country. However, environmentalists raise doubts about the city’s green future as incidents of tree felling, even in protected Ridge forests, become commonplace.

According to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021, Delhi’s green cover has more than doubled over the past two decades, from 10.2% in 2001 to 23.06% in 2021. The Centre, in an affidavit in the Delhi High Court in March 2023, said the increase was a result of large-scale planting programmes undertaken by several agencies and the Union government.

Citing ISFR 2021, the Centre said “very dense forest” cover has remained constant and “medium dense forest” cover in Delhi has increased over the past two decades, adding that this shift towards an increase in denser forest areas is a welcome sign as it signifies an increase in the capacity of forests to mitigate environmental pollution.

However, environmentalists have raised doubts about the findings of the report. Speaking to this newspaper, green activist Bhavreen Kandhari called the government’s data on green cover “a PR attempt” and a “farce”, alleging that in addition to trees, shrubs and any other green spaces are also included as part of the green cover.

Meanwhile, tree-felling has become more common.

“We conducted an analysis last year and discovered that, on average, five trees are cut every hour in Delhi with permission. So you can imagine just how many would have been cut illegally,” Kandhari claimed.