Ashoka University students show solidarity with Palestine at graduation ceremony

NEW DELHI: A purported video from the graduation ceremony at Ashoka University showing students holding “pro-Palestine” placards has surfaced online.

Students can be seen with placards reading “Free Palestine”, “Stop Genocide”, and “As you go to class today, remember that there are no Universities left in Gaza”. While several netizens supported the alleged protest, many criticised it.

The student union has been demanding the termination of all ties between Ashoka University and Tel Aviv University.

In fact, in May this year, the student union submitted a memorandum to the college administration expressing deep concerns over the institution’s ties with Tel Aviv University and urging it to cut all ties with the Israeli varsity.

“The University’s collaboration with institutions involved in human rights violations undermines our commitment to justice and human rights. This includes Tel Aviv’s ties with Israeli weapons manufacturers like Elbit Systems. Professors from Tel Aviv University have been involved in drafting the Israeli Occupation Force’s (IOF) code of ethics, providing legal defense to IOF members for war crimes and drafting doctrines that dictate military operations,” it read.

Tel Aviv and Ashoka University are engaged in a research partnership with Israeli faculty guest lectures.

However, on May 7, Ashoka University shunted the petition, stating that “the institution does not involve itself in political stands”.

“Under no circumstances would it consider ending its ties with Tel Aviv University over the matter. The university does not take political stances,” the Ashoka administration said, as quoted by student body representatives.

The war began when Hamas-led fighters burst into Israel on October 7, killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages, including civilians and soldiers, back into Gaza. The offensive launched by Israel in retaliation has killed nearly 38,000 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, and has left the heavily built-up coastal enclave in ruins.

‘End Tel Aviv varsity ties’

