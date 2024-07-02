Congress, BJP target Delhi government over flooding

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress on Monday demanded the compensation amount for the lives lost in rain-related accidents be increased to Rs 1 crore.

Calling the ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh announced by the city government “too little,” Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Devender Yadav on Monday said the compensation should be at par with amount given to those who died during the Covid pandemic.

On the other hand, Delhi BJP squarely blamed the AAP-led Delhi government for the severe waterlogging in the national capital following heavy rainfall a few days back.

The Congress remark came a day after the Delhi government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives following the “extreme rainfall” in the city on June 28.

“The compensation amount announced by the Delhi government is too little. The amount should be increased to at least Rs 1 crore per family, as had been done in the case of COVID-19 deaths while on duty,” the DPCC chief said.

Taking a jibe at water minister Atishi, Yadav said, “Atishi, who sat on a meaningless dharna demanding more water from the Haryana government when the whole of Delhi was thirsting for potable water, should take strong steps to prevent such deaths.”

Yadav also accused the AAP government of hiding actual death figures in rain-related incidents.

“The Delhi government has hidden the actual death figures due to drowning. It has overlooked the figures tallied by the Delhi Police and hospitals to cover up its failures and inaction, just like it had during the COVID-19 pandemic. Death figures were hidden by both the BJP-led Centre and the Kejriwal-led Delhi government during COVID,” Yadav alleged.