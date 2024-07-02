Delhi govt's women helpline 181 to remain shut for few days

NEW DELHI: The city government’s women helpline service 181 will not be functional for a few days as its operating agency has been changed from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to the Department of Women and Children Development (WCD)

Women and child development minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday that his department will now run the women’s helpline, which was operational until June 30.

He clarified that the central government now plans to make the WCD’s operation of the helpline mandatory.

“Women Helpline No. 181 was operational till yesterday, 30.06.2024, and was being run by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). But now the Government of India plans to make it mandatory for the helpline to be run by the Women and Child Development Department. Keeping this in mind, the department has completed all preparations,” Gahlot said in a post on X.

The minister said that the process to transfer the line will take a day or two. “I am hopeful that women’s helpline number 181 will be operational again in a few days. At present, calls can be made on helpline number 112. All women-related calls received on helpline number 112 will be forwarded to the department,” he added.