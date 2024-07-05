Court in Delhi extends BRS leader K Kavitha's judicial custody till July 18 in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: A court here on Friday extended till July 18 the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order.

K Kavitha was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail. Her counsel vehemently opposed the judicial custody remand.

The Rouse Avenue court is likely to consider the charge sheet filed against her on July 6.

The CBI had arrested Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in April from the Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had arrested the 46-year-old from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.