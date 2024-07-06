Govt school teachers association chief urges Delhi DoE to pause transfer till grievances resolved

NEW DELHI: The Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) general secretary Ajay Veer Yadav on Friday urged the Director of Education and L-G to pause the relieving or joining procedures of teachers until their complaints are resolved.

In a letter, Yadav emphasised the need for an online system to receive grievances, allowing teachers to avoid unnecessary trips to the Directorate. All officials of the Grievance Redressal Committee (formed on Thursday) be instructed to ensure full transparency in their work to provide relief to teachers, he stated.

Some teachers had applied for mutual transfers, but their applications were rejected because one of the applicants had not completed ten years of service. Yadav argued that mutual consent should suffice for such transfers.