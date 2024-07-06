Govt school teachers association chief urges Delhi DoE to pause transfer till grievances resolved

NEW DELHI: The Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) general secretary Ajay Veer Yadav on Friday urged the Director of Education and L-G to pause the relieving or joining procedures of teachers until their complaints are resolved.
In a letter, Yadav emphasised the need for an online system to receive grievances, allowing teachers to avoid unnecessary trips to the Directorate. All officials of the Grievance Redressal Committee (formed on Thursday) be instructed to ensure full transparency in their work to provide relief to teachers, he stated.
Some teachers had applied for mutual transfers, but their applications were rejected because one of the applicants had not completed ten years of service. Yadav argued that mutual consent should suffice for such transfers.
Highlighting the discontent among teachers, Yadav pointed out that the Delhi government did not address the order issued on June 11 for 20 days. He accused the Delhi government of giving a political spin to the matter by engaging with a select group of their teacher supporters.
Teachers key to edu model: AAP
On Thursday, AAP called on the L-G to revoke the transfer orders of Delhi government school teachers. AAP leader Dilip Pandey emphasised that these teachers have been instrumental in the success of Delhi’s education model. Despite Atishi’s directive to cancel these transfers, over 5,000 teachers were moved, Pandey said.