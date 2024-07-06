Himanshu Nandal: Swimming to Win

A 20-year-old boy from Rohtak is all set to go to Paris in August for his first-ever Paralympics competition. Meet Himanshu Nandal, a para swimmer who began his journey in 2021. “As a kid, I knew how to save myself from drowning, but I did not know professional swimming. It was only in 2021 that my professional training in swimming began. Before that, I was a judo player,” he says.

Making the switch

Nandal comes from a family of sportspersons. His father, Balwant Singh, currently with the Haryana Police, was a former national hockey player. His uncle, Manjeet Nandal, is a judo player who represented India in the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Himanshu started with judo in 2017, but his journey was not smooth. “There was no judo federation for para players. Universities did not recognise these certificates, making it difficult for me to secure admission to the University of Delhi through the sports quota,” he explains.

Nandal, who lost his sight at birth due to optic nerve failure, is 100 percent visually impaired. “However, in judo, players who were 50 per cent visually impaired competed against those who were 100 per cent visually impaired. The competitions were not fair,” his father adds.

After much deliberation and Nandal’s desire to continue sports for fitness, he decided to pursue swimming. In 2021, he started going to the Siri Fort Sports Complex; his formal training began in October.