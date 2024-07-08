A flood of inaction

Monsoon announced its arrival in the capital with a stunning showdown on June 28. “Extreme weather conditions” prevailed as the clouds let loose; rains descended in a barrage, 228 mm rainfall battering the city in a span of few hours. While the rainfall may have been unprecedented (last comparable downpour recorded 85 years ago), the civic disorder that followed was very familiar; the waterlogged streets, the crawling traffic, and the glaring cracks in our urban infrastructure jarred memories of a year ago.

Citizens were left asking whether this was the extent of their woes, or if there was more at hand; for if the June 28 deluge was only a trailer, one can only imagine what the season holds. With the authorities fumbling to manage a day’s downpour, things do not look promising for the citizen.

Thus, it’s time we took a closer look at the ‘corrective measures’ being undertaken by the authorities following its early season flop-show in containing civic woes. Are we prepared to see the season through with minimum hassle?

The River, a drain

Barely weeks ago, water minister Atishi was hospitalised following a four-day hunger strike in protest of the Haryana government, allegedly restraining the flow of Yamuna water into the national capital during the heatwave. The minister complained of depleted water levels in the river, holding it responsible for the acute water shortage in the city.

However, with an ironic turn in weather conditions exposing the bareness of the government’s flood management plans, Atishi, on Friday, announced the inauguration of a round-the-clock flood control room to oversee Yamuna water levels during the monsoons.