Fraudster dupes man of Rs 2 lakh on pretext of selling EVs at low price

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old cyber fraudster who allegedly cheated a man of Rs 2.63 lakh on the pretext of selling him electric scooter and bikes at a reasonable price, an officer said on Sunday.

According to the officer, the accused posed as manager of an electric scooter manufacturing company and provided fake quotations for bikes and scooters.

“A cyber complaint was received in Dwarka cyber police station that the complainant was searching on web for buying electric scooters and bikes for hospital use, where fraudsters approached the complainant and sent fake quotations of e-bike/scooter in Rs 1.18 lakh,” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The officer further said that the complainant agreed and paid the booking amount of Rs 25,000 for 8 electric scooters and Rs 2 lakh for further documents, GST charges and some other payments.

The complainant sent a total amount of Rs 2.63 lakh to the account provided by the fraudster. Later, the accused cheat switched off his mobile and the complainant realised that he was caught in a cyber scam.

During course of the investigation, team identified the accused as Summy Kumar Agnihotry, who was was evading from joining the investigation,” said the DCP

Police said that non-bailable warrants were also issued against him on July 3, and he was arrested from Dhanbad.

“So far we have not recovered the cheated amount. But we got to know that he used to sell bank accounts on 20 to 30 percent commission. He is a member of a gang and teams are working to nab other gang members in Dhanbad,” said the DCP.