BNS implementation: Delhi Police's PCR unit tasked to photograph crime scenes, upload on E-pramaan App

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to crime scene documentation, not only investigating officers (IOs) but the Police Control Room (PCR) unit of the Delhi Police also are now tasked with uploading crime scene photos and videos on the e-Pramaan app.

This move comes in view of the fact that PCR units are typically the first responders in emergencies. The e-Pramaan application is a cloud-based platform for storing electronic evidence.

“More than 4,000 PCR personnel have already downloaded the e-Pramaan app and are regularly uploading images and videos,” a senior Delhi Police officer told this newspaper.

Given that PCR units often arrive first at crime scenes and secure them until local police take over, their involvement in evidence documentation is crucial.

With the recent implementation of three new criminal laws, the local police must mandatorily photograph and videograph crime scenes to prevent evidence tampering. However, since PCR units usually reach the scene first, they too are now tasked with capturing and uploading evidence to e-Pramaan.

Once the local police arrive, they also photograph the scene, ensuring a backup set of images for the IOs to use during investigations. “The pictures clicked by the PCR unit remain as a backup for the IOs while they investigate the case,” the officer added.

To streamline the process, PCR personnel are instructed to record videos shorter than one minute to ensure quick uploads on e Pramaan. The PCR Unit, comprising the Central Police Command Room (CPCR) and Mobile Police Posts (MPPs), receives all emergency calls and dispatches the nearest mobile post for rapid response.

The PCR Unit’s role extends across Delhi, providing field support for distress calls, maintaining law and order, and securing VVIP routes. This latest initiative reinforces their pivotal position in the capital’s emergency response framework, ensuring timely and accurate crime scene documentation.