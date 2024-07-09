Uzbekistan national arrested with foreign currency worth Rs 1.6crore

NEW DELHI: An Uzbekistan national carrying illegal foreign currency worth Rs 1.6 crore, was caught by Central Security Industrial Force (CISF) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Pulatov Dostonbek, was handed over to Customs officials. On July 7 at about 10.10 pm, a CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of a passenger at the check-in area on the basis of behaviour detection, he said.

The alleged Tashkent-bound passenger was to travel by Uzbekistan Airlines flight at midnight.

On suspicion, he was diverted to a random checking point for thorough checking of his check-in-baggage. When the security personnel checked his baggage, s o me doubtful images were noticed after which he attempted to hand over his belongings to a co-passenger.

“He faked illness at the immigration counter and went to the washroom where he flushed his boarding pass,” the official said. Immediately, the passenger was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff and brought to the departure customs office.

On thorough checking, in the presence of custom officials, 1,92,200 USD worth approximately Rs 1.60 crore were detected which were hidden inside the pillow covers, bed sheets and ladies clothes.