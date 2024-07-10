VAT ‘scam’: ED raids premises linked to retired Haryana PCS officers, others

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out a search operation at 14 locations across Haryana in connection with its ongoing investigation into a multi-crore Value Added Tax (VAT) “scam.”

The raids were conducted by the probe agency’s Chandigarh Zonal office.

According to the officials, the raids targeted three retired Civil Service officers of Haryana and several individuals who are suspected of being involved in the “scam.”

“The search operation is aimed at unearthing evidence of money laundering and other financial irregularities linked to the scam. Searches are being made to find the documents and records related to the alleged fraud,” the source said.

The three retired Haryana Civil Service officers who were raided by the ED were former excise and taxation officer Ashok Sukhija, and former deputy excise taxation commissioners –Narender Kumar Ranga and Gopi ChandChaudhary.

Sukhija and Chaudhary were arrested by the state police last year as part of the investigation. The money-laundering case stems from a 2020 FIR registered by the Haryana Police related to a case of illegal issuance of Form C worth Rs 1,000 crore in Gurugram.

According to rules, Form C is issued by the Haryana government against the sale of goods outside the state and a trader or business entity can avail refund by using it. It was alleged that the traders created bogus sale bills, leading to losses for the state exchequer.

