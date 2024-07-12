ED arrests two accused from J&K, Rajasthan, in separate paper leak cases

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a person from Jammu and Kashmir and another from Rajasthan in connection with two separate paper leak cases.
In Rajasthan, the ED arrested a Jaipur-based doctor under the PMLA’s provisions in connection with the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case. The accused, identified as Dr Pradeep Parasher, was later produced before a Special PMLA Court in Jaipur, which sent him to three days of ED custody.
According to an official, the probe agency initiated an investigation on the basis of FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Rajasthan Police against Dr Parasher and other related persons.
“The ED’s probe revealed that Dr Parashar, the retired assistant professor, was appointed as district coordinator by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) to conduct REET, 2021, and he had appointed one assistant Ram Kripal Meena without any valid order and gave unauthorised access to the strong room of Siksha Sankul, Jaipur, wherein the question paper of REET, 2021 was stored,” the official said.
Meena, in collusion with Dr Parasher, executed the theft of the question paper on the night of September 24, 2021. The stolen question paper was then circulated to other accused persons in exchange for a substantial sum of money.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the probe agency nabbed absconding accused of the 2022 JKSSB Sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak case and secured his five-day custody.
According to the officials, the arrested accused, Anil Kumar, 31, a resident of Lahroda in the Mahendragarh district of Haryana, was one of the prime orchestrators and beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime. The probe agency had earlier arrested Yatin Yadav, the mastermind of the paper leak case.
The officials said Kumar conspired with the other accused persons to arrange for candidates willing to access the leaked paper against monetary payments ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 30 Lakh.
The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board sub-inspector recruitment exam was held on March 27, 2022, but the administration canceled the selected list of 1,200 candidates, along with 1,300 junior engineers and 1,000 finance account assistants, in July following allegations of paper leaks and malpractice.